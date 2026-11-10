Kyle Police Department mourning death of officer killed in crash

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The Brief Kyle Police Department mourning loss of Sergeant Anthony Tigre Guzman Guzman was killed in a crash involving three Kyle PD off-duty officers in Comal County on Nov. 8 Sergeant Guzman had served with Kyle PD for 10 years



The Kyle Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died in a crash in Comal County.

The backstory:

Kyle PD announced the death of Sergeant Anthony Tigre Guzman on its Facebook page.

Guzman died in a crash involving three Kyle PD off-duty officers in Comal County on Nov. 8.

Kyle PD says Guzman served with the department for 10 years and throughout his career received numerous awards and commendations, including multiple LIfe-Saving and Meritorious Conduct Awards.

What they're saying:

"(Guzman's) service and contributions to our department and community will never be forgotten. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the extraordinary impact he made on those around him," Kyle PD wrote in its post.

"Our focus remains on supporting the families of our officers and our department personnel during this difficult time."