Texas man pointed shotgun at federal agents executing search warrant

A man in Texas was sentenced to federal prison for pointing a shotgun at federal agents who were executing a search warrant. Luther Otis Foster IV, 45 is accused of pointing a shotgun at federal agents during the execution of a search warrant at his Bandera County residence.

He was sentenced to a total of 90 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court records, DEA agents executed a search warrant at Foster’s residence in Lakehills on July 21, 2016. Agents announced their presence and entered the residence. Upon entry, Foster leveled a shotgun at the

agents and threatened them.

Foster was shot and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Inside Foster’s residence, agents discovered a large number of growing marijuana plants and discarded marijuana plant stalks.

"Pointing a weapon at or threatening a federal agent is never a wise choice," stated U.S. Attorney Sofer. "It is fortunate that no one lost their life in this incident. Unfortunately, today in Florida, a similar scenario ended in a heartbreaking tragedy. We should never forget the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day."

On November 15, 2018, Foster pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and four counts of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

The DEA investigated this case with the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Gibson prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

