Texas man who bought guns for cartel gets federal prison time

The Brief A Texas man was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for supplying guns to a cartel. Edgar Raul Moreno was caught purchasing military-grade rifles for the Sinaloa Cartel. He admitted to purchasing around 20 guns for the cartel and was paid a profit of over $1,000 per gun.



A Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for supplying guns to a Mexican cartel.

The man is believed to have purchased around 20 military-grade guns for the Sinaloa Cartel within a year.

Cartel gun supplier sentenced

Edgar Raul Moreno, 50, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 78 months in prison.

The six-and-a-half-year sentence was for his role in a scheme to provide guns to the Sinaloa Cartel, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

The court was shown that Moreno purchased at least 20 guns for the cartel, including around 20 belt-fed rifles. He reportedly said he was paid $1,000-$1,400 per gun purchased.

Moreno was captured after ATF agents saw him purchasing an M249S belt-fed rifle from a licensed dealer in San Antonio.

What they're saying:

"Funneling high-powered weapons to Mexican drug cartels threatens our national security and is inexcusable," said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. "Firearms trafficking fuels violence on both sides of the border and empowers the cartels that poison our communities. Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute people who ‘lie and buy’ on behalf of cartels or anyone else."

"This sentence underscores the serious consequences that come with illegally trafficking firearms, especially when those weapons are destined for violent criminal organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel," said Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel for the ATF Houston Field Division. "Straw purchasing is not a victimless crime—it fuels cartel violence, endangers communities on both sides of the border, and threatens national security. This case is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local levels, who worked together to dismantle this dangerous pipeline and bring those responsible to justice."