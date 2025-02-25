Texas Medical Board increases transparency for Botox treatments

article

The Brief The Texas Medical Board will require more transparency for clinics administering Botox or hydration therapy. Clinics will now be required to have the name and license number of the managing physician posted in all public areas, patient rooms and advertisements. The clinic's staff will be required to wear identification with their name and credentials.



The Texas Medical Board is adding new rules to help patients make sure the person administering Botox and hydration therapy procedures are licensed.

What they're saying:

In the agency's February Bulletin, board president Dr. Sherif Zaafran said the board "continues to encounter instances" where medical spas and intravenous hydration clinics have inadequate or no physician involvement.

Under the new rules, the facilities would be required to post the name and license number of the physician in charge of the clinic to be posted in all public areas and patient rooms.

The rules add that the physician's name must be on all advertising materials and clinic staff must wear identification that has their name and credentials.

"Your medical license is an extremely valuable commodity, and regardless of the business models that pop up, the basic rules that govern your license continue to exist and be enforced," Zaafran said. "Ultimately, it is your responsibility to abide by the rules that govern your license, regardless of what others may tell you."

Who can administer Botox and IV hydration therapy?

The backstory:

Under Texas law, injectables must be administered under the supervision of a physician.

However, if such a procedure is performed without a doctor's supervision by an esthetician or cosmetologist, the current rules only allow for the medical board to discipline the doctor who was supposed to be supervising them.

A bill filed by Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown) would change that and allow the Texas Department of Labor and Regulations to impose penalties on the person who performed the service.

Under Senate bill 378, barbers and cosmetologists would not be allowed to perform those services unless they were licensed.

The bill has been sent to committee, but a hearing date has not been set.

A similar bill passed the Senate during the last session before it ultimately died in the House.