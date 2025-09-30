Texas man sentenced for abusing minors in Mexico

article

The Brief A Texas man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for child sex crimes he committed in Mexico. Enrique Ruvalcaba-Mendez, 71, was found to have abused at least three minors and recorded the crimes on his phone. His phone with the illicit content was found during a border inspection.



A Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for child sex crimes he committed in Mexico.

The El Paso resident was found to have abused at least three minors in Mexico and recorded the crimes on his phone, officials say.

Texas man sentenced for crimes in Mexico

What we know:

Enrique Ruvalcaba-Mendez, 71, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for transporting a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor across the international border.

Mendez was arrested after a secondary inspection at a port of entry in January discovered child sex content on his phone, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas, says.

Featured article

An investigation found that Mendez was traveling to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where he would pay to abuse minors and video the sex acts with his phone. According to the release, Mendez did this at least three times.

Mendez pleaded guilty to the crime on July 3 and was sentenced Wednesday.