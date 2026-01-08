Texas offers $30,000 reward for suspect in State Commissioner shooting

article

The Brief Governor Abbott is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Reynaldo Mata-Rios in the fatal shooting of State Commissioner Eddy Betancourt. The suspect was last seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in a red truck on December 28 and is considered armed and dangerous. Governor Abbott has formally demanded that Mexico extradite the suspect to Texas, though his current exact location remains unknown.



The Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect named in the fatal shooting of a South Texas state commissioner.

Search for Reynaldo Mata-Rios

The backstory:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's appointee to the Texas Facilities Commission and vice chair of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors, Eddy Betancourt, was found deceased on December 27, 2025.

On the following day, the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for 60-year-old Reynaldo Mata-Rios, suspected of murder. The Texas Department of Public Safety has added the suspect to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Reynaldo Mata-Rios. (Texas DPS / FOX Local)

Suspect identification and description

Dig deeper:

The $30,000 reward, announced by Governor Abbott on Thursday, is more than the next four of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives combined.

The suspect, Mata-Rios, is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Mata-Rios was seen crossing the U.S. - Mexico border in a red truck on December 28, 2025. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Statement from Abbott

What they're saying:

"Cecilia and I mourn the tragic loss of Commissioner Eddy Betancourt, and we pray for his family and loved ones," said Governor Abbott.

"The State of Texas remains in regular coordination with local law enforcement to provide all necessary resources to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions and the full weight of the law for this heinous crime. I encourage Texans with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With the public's help, we will capture those responsible and put them behind bars."

Crime Stoppers hotline

What you can do:

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information by either calling the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or submitting a tip online.

Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law regardless of how tips are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.