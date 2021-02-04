Texas officer’s ‘quick-thinking actions’ saved sergeant’s life during police-involved shooting

A Texas police sergeant was shot and hospitalized after he and his partner were fired upon while investigating a possible vehicle burglary near San Antonio on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officials identified the wounded sergeant as Joey Sepulveda, an 18-year veteran with the department. Sepulveda’s partner is credited with saving his life by dragging his partner to safety and driving him to a hospital, where Sepulveda remains undergoing surgery.

Police said four suspects are being sought in connection with the shooting. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of one of the suspects.

The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Balcones Heights, a city about 8 miles northwest of San Antonio, around 1:30 p.m.

Sepulveda and his partner were investigating "suspicious people," who were believed to have been burglarizing vehicles in the 6900 block of Interstate 10, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference.

Salazar said Sepulveda attempted to contact one of the suspects who made a gesture that prompted Sepulveda to open fire. The sergeant was struck and fell back. His partner, Officer Edgard Ortiz, returned fire, dragged Sepulveda to safety, threw him into their patrol vehicle, and drove to a nearby hospital, Salazar said.

"As we understand it, that officer’s quick-thinking actions probably saved the sergeant's life," Salazar said.

The suspects fled the scene, and at least one is believed to have been shot. Authorities have canvased the area and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

