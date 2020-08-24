Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission to hold August meeting online

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission is moving its August meeting online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, scheduled for August 26-27, will be streamed virtually starting at 9:30 a.m. on the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's website.

Anyone interested can listen to the live broadcast either through their computer, provided they have a reliable internet connection capable of streaming audio, or through a toll-free phone number to be provided the day of the meeting.

The agenda for the commission meeting, the latest updates, streaming event access, and public testimony instructions can be found here.

Public comment on action items will be heard on Thursday. Those wishing to address the Commission must submit a registration form no later than noon on August 26. Anyone interested can make comments on proposals before the meeting through the department's public comment page.

For more Texas news, click here.