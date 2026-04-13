11 people arrested in Mueller in one day during APD "shoplifting blitz"

The Brief 11 people were arrested in one day during an APD ‘shoplifting blitz’ operation Most of the arrests happened at the H-E-B on E 51st Street A few of them have extensive criminal histories in Travis County



Eleven people were arrested in a "shoplifting blitz" operation earlier this month by Austin police.

What we know:

The blitz happened in the Mueller area on April 8.

APD says the operation was "designed to assist in combating ongoing retail crime by providing rapid response to thefts in progress and taking appropriate enforcement action."

H-E-B arrests

The following seven people were arrested at the H-E-B at 1801 E. 51st Street.

Michael Durham

Michael Durham

55-year-old Michael Durham has been charged with state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions.

Durham has a criminal record in Travis County going back to 2005 with multiple dismissed felonies and no formal charges pursued for other charges including possession and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He has also been convicted before for assaulting a family member, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of cocaine.

In addition to the theft charge, he is currently facing a possession charge from the University of Texas Police Department and has a court date scheduled for April 21.

Chase McCowen

Chase McCowen (Austin Police Department)

34-year-old Chase McCowen has been charged with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor.

Kendrick Robertson

Kendrick Robertson

55-year-old Kendrick Robertson has been charged with theft by shoplifting, a Class C citation.

Angel Salgado

Angel Salgado

39-year-old Angel Salgado has been charged with state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions.

Salgado has an extensive criminal record in Travis County, going back to 2008, with many misdemeanors and bond forfeitures.

He was previously convicted for terroristic threat in 2021 and got deferred adjudication, which was revoked in 2022, criminal mischief in 2024, and attempting to obstruct a highway/passageway for emergency vehicles in 2025.

Salgado has a court date for the state-jail felony set for April 23.

William Floyd

William Floyd

54-year-old William Floyd was charged with state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions.

Floyd is facing a few charges in Travis County, including two criminal trespass misdemeanors, one from APD and one from UTPD, and another state-jail felony theft charge from March.

He is set to appear in court on April 23.

Miguel Fragoso

Miguel Fragoso

27-year-old Miguel Fragoso has been charged with state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions, and resisting arrest, search or transport, a Class A misdemeanor. He also had an arrest warrant for theft.

He is still in the Travis County jail on a collective $11,000 bond.

Fragoso has an extensive criminal history in Travis County going back to 2016 with many dismissed misdemeanors and misdemeanors that the DA's office declined to prosecute.

He was previously convicted for second-degree felony burglary of a home in 2019, state jail felony burglary of a building also in 2019, state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions twice in 2024, and attempt to commit property theft with previous convictions, a Class A misdemeanor.

Christine Mead

62-year-old Christine Mead was charged with theft by shoplifting, a Class B citation.

Home Depot arrest

Adrian Amaya

Adrian Amaya

23-year-old Adrian Amaya was arrested at the Home Depot at 1200 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

He's been charged with state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions and evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor. He also had an arrest warrant from Caldwell County for failure to appear on a third-degree felony continuous family violence charge.

He is currently being held in the Travis County jail on a $150,000 bond for the Caldwell County felony. Jail records also say that the DA's office has rejected the evading arrest charge.

Amaya's criminal history in Travis County goes back to 2022 when he was convicted of burglary of a building. Since then, he's had many dismissed misdemeanors and one aggravated assault charge dismissed in 2024.

Bath and Body Works arrests

The following two people were arrested at the Bath and Body Works at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

Orlando White

Orlando White

61-year-old Orlando White was charged with state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions. He was also arrested on a parole violation.

White is still in the Travis County jail on a $3,000 bond for the theft charge. He is due in court on May 12.

He was previously convicted of theft of property with a previous conviction in 2023.

Ashley Wilson

Ashley Wilson (Austin Police Department)

31-year-old Ashley Wilson was arrested for state-jail felony theft of property with previous convictions. She also had an arrest warrant for the same charge in Williamson County and another active warrant from APD for property theft from March.

She is due in court on April 24.

Wilson has a criminal history in Travis County going back to 2012 with many misdemeanors and a couple felonies getting deferred or discharged. She was convicted last year of attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property.

Marshalls arrest

Michael Bilbo

Michael Bilbo

51-year-old Michael Bilbo was arrested at the Marshalls at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

He has been charged with state jail felony theft of property with previous convictions. This is his first charge in Travis County.

Bond was set at $5,000 and he is due in court on April 23.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or by calling 512-472-8477.