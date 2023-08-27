Texas power grid: ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Sunday, August 27

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is again asking Texans to conserve energy this afternoon and evening.

ERCOT has issued a conservation appeal for Sunday, August 27 from 4-9 p.m. CST, as operating reserves are expected to be low this afternoon and evening due to low wind and potential low solar generation and high demand. ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

The grid operator says that it was able to avoid emergency operations Saturday due to conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, along with wind improvements and additional grid reliability tools.

ERCOT also says Sunday's appeal does not indicate it is experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but that current forecasts are showing a potential for emergency operations because of expected low wind and potential low solar generation and high demand.

Consumers experiencing outages are asked to check with their local electric provider as ERCOT says those outages are local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability.

Tips to help reduce energy usage

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., washer/dryer etc.).

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

Commercial Business: Turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when space not in use.

Commercial Business: Turn off air-conditioning/heating outside business hours.

For more information, energy-saving tips, and to sign up for ERCOT emails, click here.