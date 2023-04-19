Texas school district staff member charged with improper relationship with student

A former San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District staff member has been arrested on two felony charges.

26-year-old Carl Thompson was arrested on April 17 and charged with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student and Tampering with a Witness.

On February 28, investigators say the school district was informed of a code of conduct violation with an 18-year-old student. They immediately told Thompson to leave campus and reported the allegations to the police.

San Marcos police say they discovered Thompson and the victim exchanged inappropriate text and Snapchat messages and had inappropriate physical contact twice.

Police say Thompson also told the victim not to talk about the relationship when questioned.

Thompson turned himself into the Lavaca County Sheriff's Office on April 17 and has since been released on bond.