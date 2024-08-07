A Bastrop County grand jury has indicted the driver accused of causing a deadly school bus crash in March.

42-year-old Jerry Hernandez is facing four felonies in connection to the crash.

Jerry Hernandez

In March, Hernandez was driving a concrete truck on Highway 21 when he crossed over the double yellow stripe and crashed into a Hays CISD bus carrying 44 preschoolers and 11 adults who were returning from a field trip.

5-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya was killed.

Ulises Rodriguez (Hays CISD)

A TxDOT report says the truck continued across traffic and hit the front of another vehicle, killing UT graduate student Ryan Wallace.

Hernandez was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The indictment says he took no evasive action to avoid striking the vehicles.

Hernandez admitted to using cocaine the morning of the crash after only sleeping for three hours and using marijuana the night before.

He is expected to be back in court on October 28.

Hernandez's new attorney has not returned our call for comment.