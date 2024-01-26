Texas school districts making cuts after state fails to pass funding increase

It's been talked about for a while, and now Texas school districts are faced with making cuts because lawmakers did not increase school funding or teachers' pay as they battled over education savings accounts for parents.

This comes as sources tell FOX 4 Gov. Greg Abbott may consider calling lawmakers back soon.

As school districts in Texas plan their budgets for the next school year, many are considering deep cuts, with no increase in student funding from the state since 2019, and no funding at all from the last legislative session.

"It’s a totally different world, but we are still expected to operate on 2019 dollars," said Tracy Johnson, Keller ISD's superintendent on Thursday night.

Keller ISD is preparing for a $27 million deficit.

"I would love it if the legislature steps up. It won't, I think they have proven that. Regardless, we have to make these adjustments in this district. We cannot continue," said Johnson.

Johnson said principals briefed impacted employees Tuesday.

While some programs will adjust, and core program will not be dissolved, things will look different.

"We have been relying on fund balance because of inadequate funding from the state to pay for stuff," said Board President Charles Randklev.

Despite a record budget surplus, lawmakers in Austin failed to provide additional public school funding in the regular session and four special sessions.

That leaves school districts scraping for ways to operate more efficiently, and, in the case of Dallas ISD, turning to emergency funds to fulfill promises like teacher pay boosts.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he would refuse to sign a school funding bill without lawmakers passing school vouchers, a push that failed repeatedly under opposition from Democrats and some rural Republicans.

"That's unfortunate that our budget is being held hostage by a policy that has not been, by law that's not been approved or a bill that's not been approved by the state multiple times. Multiple times. So that's the situation we're in right now," said Jim Chadwell, the superintendent of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

The district began budget discussions, also highlighting the five-year gap in any student funding increase, despite record inflation and other cost pressures.

"Current projection is that we're underfunded by that basic allotment by a little around $1,100 per student, which is almost 20 percent of the current allotment," said a district staff member.

Instead of calling lawmakers back to Austin in 2024, so far, Gov. Abbott has focused on upcoming elections. He has supported opponents of current House members who voted against vouchers.

Some lawmakers tell FOX 4 Abbott is considering changing that strategy and calling them back soon.

Regardless of the "will he or won't he" question, districts must trim their budgets instead of holding their breath.

"We have to be very careful moving forward, as you all know. And this is kind of the first step in the budget process. We'll continue to look at that in the upcoming months as we plan for the 2024-25 budget," said Chadwell.

"We are not going to eliminate programming. It may look a little bit different than what we are doing," explained Randklev.

If lawmakers aren't called back, school districts will have to wait until next session which starts in 2025, after school budgets are already set.