Texas Senate approves proposal for 'Life Monument' at state Capitol

The Brief The Senate passed a resolution to place an monument dedicated to unborn children on the Capitol grounds. The statue would be a replica of the National Life Monument. The statue was fully funded by private donors.



A proposal that would allow the construction of a monument honoring unborn children on state Capitol grounds got approval from the Texas Senate on Thursday.

The resolution, from Flower Mound Republican Sen. Tan Parker would allow the construction of the "Texas Life Monument."

Texas Life Monument

The statue would be a replica of the National Life Monument, which depicts "a mother with an unborn child cradled in a world-shaped womb." The statue, sculpted by Timothy Schmalz, can be seen at the Church of San Marcello al Corso in Rome and at the Theological College in Washington D.C.

The Texas version would be placed on the north side of the Capitol grounds and "provide a communal place for Texans to celebrate the beauty of human life," according to the resolution.

What they're saying:

Parker said the monument would be built using private donations and not use state funding.

Ashley Sosa, from Texas Alliance for Life, said in an April committee meeting that the statue was already finished and ready for installation.

"One day I hope to have kids of my own and walk through the Capitol grounds showing them a monument that beautifully honors the love, sacrifice and sacred bond between a mother and her child," Sosa said.

What's next:

An identical resolution advanced out of the House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Both resolutions would need to be passed for the statue to be approved.

Texas abortion laws

Texas law currently prohibits all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest, except in instances where they save the life of the mother. Physicians can face up to 99 years in prison and be fined up to $100,000 if they perform an illegal abortion.

Changes to Texas abortion law

Senate Bill 31, or the "Life of the Mother Act," would allow for a doctor to perform an abortion when the patient is facing a "life-threatening" condition. The condition would be one that's capable of causing the patient's death, but the bill states that the patient doesn't need to be in immediate danger for an abortion to be approved.

The bill would require training for doctors that might find themselves needing to make that decision. It would also provide training to attorneys that might represent doctors or facilities.

A second bill that would prevent cities and counties from donating taxpayer funds to organizations that arrange for women to travel out of state for abortions was left pending in a House committee earlier this week.