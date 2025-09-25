Texas sex offender added to Top 10 Most Wanted list

article

The Brief A convicted sex offender, John Lynch Goodwin, has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list. Goodwin, 65, is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.



The San Antonio native has been wanted since March after failing to comply with his registration requirements, DPS says.

What we know:

John Lynch Goodwin, 65, is wanted out of Bexar County for his alleged failure to comply. He was originally charged in incidents with a 6-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988.

In 2020, Goodwin was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and was sentenced to five years' confinement. He was released in April 2024.

Goodwin is described as 5'7" and about 165 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face, cheek, back, both arms, left finger, right thigh, chest and both arms.

In addition to San Antonio, Goodwin also has ties to Edinburg, DPS says.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to Goodwin's arrest.

What you can do:

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).