Texas lawmaker urges Gov. Abbott to add 'critical legislation' to special session following floods

The Brief A Texas representative is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to add disaster preparedness legislation, including a statewide alert system, to the upcoming special session. This push follows recent Central Texas floods that killed over 100 people, a tragedy some attribute to the lack of early warning systems like sirens. Past efforts to fund such systems, including House Bill 13, failed in the legislature



A Texas representative is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to add disaster preparedness legislation to the upcoming special session after more than 100 people were killed in flooding across the state.

"Critical legislation" needed

Republican Rep. Drew Darby sent a letter to the governor saying the "critical legislation" failed to pass during the 89th Legislature on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Kerr County does not have outdoor sirens. Previous efforts to install them failed because of the cost. This past legislative session, House Bill 13 would have created an organization to allocate state funding for things like outdoor sirens, but the bill did not make it out of a Senate committee. Even if it had passed, it would not have taken effect until September.

What they're saying:

Darby called for legislation with language similar to House Bill 13, which was filed by Rep. Ken King (R-Canadian).

"The legislation should also include provisions to develop and deploy a more sophisticated, statewide emergency alert system – one that ensures timely, localized, and accessible warnings to residents in both urban areas," he wrote. "Lives depend on early notification and the ability to reach Texans quickly and clearly is essential to saving lives during fast-moving disasters."

Texas leaders on new legislation

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 7: Search and rescue crews work to search a vehicles and debris along the Guadalupe River in Kerville, Monday, July 7, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Abbott has already called lawmakers back to Austin on July 21 for a special session.

On Sunday, Abbott said the response to the tragedy in Kerrville is now expected to be a specific topic in the session.

"It’s going to be good to have a session for all members working together with different perspectives. Because the reality is this, what is needed in that river basin in that location can be far different across the state," Abbott said.

Monday morning, Sen. Ted Cruz said this is still a time for search and rescue, and assured the public there will be a time to make changes, whether at the state or federal level.

Related article

"Next time, there will be another flood, there will be another disaster, but next time there is a flood, I hope we have in place processes to remove the most vulnerable from harm's way," Cruz said.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also spoke about the situation on FOX News Monday afternoon.

"Had we had sirens in this area, up and down, the same sirens they have in Israel when an attack is coming, it's possible that would have saved some of these lives," Patrick said.

Texas Flooding

More than 100 people were killed in flooding across the state of Texas during the July 4th weekend.

Flash flood warnings were issued on the night of July 3 and on the morning of Friday, July 4.

The National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening flooding" in Kerr County shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.

A flash flood emergency was issued for Kerr County and the Guadalupe River at 5:30 a.m.