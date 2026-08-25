Texas tightens requirements for Mexican cattle as New World screwworm spreads

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The Brief Texas is enforcing stricter documentation and RFID tracking for Mexican-origin cattle to prevent the spread of New World Screwworm. The pest is a flesh-eating parasite that infests living animals, causing severe injury or death if untreated. The emergency restrictions apply immediately to all affected cattle entering Texas, regardless of which U.S. port of entry they initially pass through.



Texas agriculture officials are imposing stricter movement requirements on certain Mexican-origin cattle entering the state as New World Screwworm continues to spread in Mexico.

Texas enforces new cattle import rules

What we know:

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) issued an emergency order on Monday requiring cattle of Mexican origin to have additional identification and health documentation before entering Texas, even if they first enter the United States through a port outside Texas.

New Texas entry requirements for Mexican cattle

FRIO COUNTY, TEXAS - JUNE 17: Cattle are seen at Lew Thompson's ranch on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Frio County. (Andrew J. Whitaker/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Under the new requirements, affected cattle must have an official radio frequency identification device (RFID), an electronic certificate of veterinary inspection (eCVI) and a Texas entry permit. They must also comply with existing state rules for cattle originating in Mexico.

Texas already requires cattle moved from Mexico into the state to be marked with an "M" brand and accompanied by federal inspection documentation. Depending on the cattle and their intended destination, existing rules can also require tuberculosis testing, permits or restrictions on movement.

Protecting Texas livestock from screwworm spread

FRIO COUNTY, TEXAS - JUNE 17: Cattle graze under a shaded tree at Lew Thompson's ranch on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Frio County. (Andrew J. Whitaker/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The animal health commission said the added requirements are intended to protect Texas livestock while supporting the safe movement of cattle into the state. The order will remain in effect until it is modified.

The backstory:

According to the order, Mexico has been affected by New World screwworm infestations since November 2024.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture restricted cattle imports from Mexico and later worked with Mexican authorities on enhanced inspection, treatment and certification procedures as ports of entry gradually reopened.

What is New World Screwworm?

The New World Screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in wounds or soft tissue of live, warmed-blooded animals. The larvae burrow inside living tissue, causing a painful condition that can lead to serious injury, secondary infection and even death, if not treated properly.