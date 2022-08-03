Officials capture 3 of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says three of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody.

Cameron William Bishop, 25, of Greenville, was arrested on July 14 by DPS Special Agents at an apartment complex in Commerce. Collin County Sheriff's Office, Collin County District Attorney's Office, Grayson County District Attorney's Office and Commerce Police Department assisted in the arrest.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bishop by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in October 2021 for a parole violation. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office issued a second warrant for Bishop's arrest for assault causing bodily injury in January 2022.

Bishop was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019. He received three, three-year sentences. In 2020, Bishop was convicted of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and sentenced to two years' confinement. He was released on parole in August 2021, and then was arrested in September 2021. He subsequently bonded out.

Officials say a Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bishop's most recent arrest.

John Robert Havener, 52, of Abilene, was arrested in Durant, Oklahoma on July 24 following a traffic stop, DPS says.

Several agencies issued warrants for Havener's arrest.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for Havener's arrest for aggravated assault against a public servant with a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle in March 2022. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation in April 2022, and in June 2022, Grayson County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Havener was convicted of the following: having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.

Arthur Kennedy Stevenson, 21, of Forth Worth, was arrested at a Forth Worth apartment complex on July 27 by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and DPS Special Agents. The Fort Worth Police Department assisted in the arrest.

A warrant for Stevenson's arrest was issued by the Fort Worth Police Department in January 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender. Another warrant was issued by the Parker County Sheriff's Office in March 2021 for a probation violation.

Stevenson was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in 2019. The incidents that led to those convictions involved a 15-year-old girl, DPS says. He received six years' probation for each of those charges.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 41 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2022, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that led to arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters are provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS wants to remind the public to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives, as they are considered armed and dangerous.