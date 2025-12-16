How to recycle holiday waste in Georgetown

The Brief The City of Georgetown has created several ways to help residents recycle waste from the holidays To dispose of holiday string-lights, an option will be available for Georgetown residents from Dec. 1 until Jan. 30, 2026 The city also listed out how to recycle Christmas trees, boxes, and wrapping paper



The City of Georgetown has created several ways to help residents recycle waste from the holidays.

What we know:

Holiday string lights

To dispose of holiday string-lights, an option will be available for Georgetown residents from Dec. 1 until Jan. 30, 2026.

Residents can drop off their string lights during that time at any four collection sites:

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, in Sun City

The program accepts only string lights, which must be dropped off at a designated collection station.

Yard decorations, inflatables, and other types of holiday lighting are not eligible for collection.

Christmas trees, boxes, and wrapping paper

Christmas tree recycling

To dispose of Christmas trees, residents can place the trees at the curb of your home for pickup on your regular yard trimmings collection day.

Trees seven feet in length or shorter can be left at the curb uncut. Longer trees should be cut into sections.

Also, trees must be free of all decorations.

Artificial trees are not accepted.

Trees will also be accepted from Jan. 2–31, 2026, at the City of Georgetown Transfer Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, at no cost.

For City of Georgetown residents, your yard trimmings collection day is your first recycling day of the month.

Boxes and wrapping paper

Cardboard boxes and plain wrapping paper are recyclable. If your recycling cart is full, you can place wrapping paper and boxes inside a larger box next to your cart for pickup.

Embellished wrapping paper, foil, ribbons, and bows are not recyclable.

Cellophane wrap and plastic bags can be recycled by placing them in a yellow bag-the-bag, tying it closed, and putting them inside your recycling cart. Bag-the-bag recycling bags are available for pickup at the following locations:

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Sun City Social Center monitors desk, 2 Texas Drive

Please note that extra plastic bags outside your trash cart require a bag tag for collection.

For a complete list of recyclables, click here.