Texas vs Texas A&M: Bryan mayor challenges Austin Mayor Kirk Watson in friendly wager

The Brief Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez challenged Austin Mayor Kirk Watson to a friendly wager This is ahead of the Texas vs Texas A&M football game on Friday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m.



The mayor of Bryan has issued a friendly wager to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson ahead of the college football game against the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.

What we know:

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said if the Aggies win, Mayor Watson would wear a Texas A&M jersey at an upcoming Austin City Council meeting. If the Longhorns win, Mayor Gutierrez would wear burnt orange at a Bryan City Council meeting.

At this time, Mayor Watson has not responded to the wager.

What's next:

The Texas Longhorns take on the Aggies on Friday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at DKR.