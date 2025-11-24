Expand / Collapse search

Texas vs Texas A&M: Bryan mayor challenges Austin Mayor Kirk Watson in friendly wager

By
Published  November 24, 2025 7:45pm CST
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
VIDEO: Bryan mayor issues wager to Austin mayor

VIDEO: Bryan mayor issues wager to Austin mayor

The mayor of Bryan has issued a friendly wager to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson ahead of the college football game against the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University. (Credit: The City of Bryan)

The Brief

    • Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez challenged Austin Mayor Kirk Watson to a friendly wager
    • This is ahead of the Texas vs Texas A&M football game on Friday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas - The mayor of Bryan has issued a friendly wager to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson ahead of the college football game against the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.

What we know:

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said if the Aggies win, Mayor Watson would wear a Texas A&M jersey at an upcoming Austin City Council meeting. If the Longhorns win, Mayor Gutierrez would wear burnt orange at a Bryan City Council meeting.

At this time, Mayor Watson has not responded to the wager.

What's next:

The Texas Longhorns take on the Aggies on Friday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at DKR.

The Source: Information from the City of Bryan

AustinTexas LonghornsUT AustinTexas A&M UniversityCollege Football