Texas vs Texas A&M: Bryan mayor challenges Austin Mayor Kirk Watson in friendly wager
AUSTIN, Texas - The mayor of Bryan has issued a friendly wager to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson ahead of the college football game against the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.
What we know:
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said if the Aggies win, Mayor Watson would wear a Texas A&M jersey at an upcoming Austin City Council meeting. If the Longhorns win, Mayor Gutierrez would wear burnt orange at a Bryan City Council meeting.
At this time, Mayor Watson has not responded to the wager.
What's next:
The Texas Longhorns take on the Aggies on Friday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at DKR.
The Source: Information from the City of Bryan