Texas weather: Emergency resources activated ahead of rainfall

Texas emergency resources have been activated ahead of a storm system moving across the state over the next few days.

The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding, with higher risks anticipated in the eastern half of Texas, says the National Weather Service.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has activated the following to support flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater boat squads, high profile vehicles

Texas National Guard: Personnel, high-profile vehicles

Additionally, TDEM has placed the following on standby:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams with boat capabilities

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat squads

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know the types of flood risk in your area. Learn the basics of flooding

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and NOAA provide emergency alerts

Build an emergency supply kit . For more information on how to build a kit, visit:

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don’t drown.

For more flood safety tips, click here.

