Texas winter storm: Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 134 counties

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties as a "severe" winter storm prepares to sweep across the state, bringing life-threatening temperatures and hazardous precipitation beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

The governor urged Texans to finalize emergency preparations immediately, warning that the window for action will close by Friday evening. The disaster declaration allows the state to deploy resources "quicker, faster, and better" to the areas expected to be hit hardest, which include the top two-thirds of the state from San Antonio to the Panhandle.

"Job number one is always protecting lives," Abbott said during a press briefing. "You’re going to have the ability within your own hands to be able to save your own lives."

What is a disaster declaration?

When severe weather hits, Gov. Greg Abbott or local leaders can issue a disaster declaration, allowing for the deployment of resources and emergency measures to manage the situation.

A disaster can be declared before, during or after a devastating event and is typically limited to the affected counties or cities.

The declaration can facilitate access to state and federal assistance, like funding, personnel, and equipment to help during the disaster and assist with recovery efforts.

Grid stability and power concerns

What they're saying:

Addressing lingering public anxiety regarding the state’s electrical grid following the deadly 2021 winter storm, Abbott offered a firm guarantee of stability.

"The ERCOT grid has never been stronger, never been more prepared, and is fully capable of handling this winter storm," Abbott said. "There is no expectation whatsoever that there’s going to be any loss of power from the power grid."

Thomas Gleeson, Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, echoed the governor's confidence, attributing the grid's readiness to post-2021 reforms.

"As the governor said, we anticipate that the grid is in the greatest position to perform extremely well during these winter weather conditions because of the historic investments made," Gleeson said. "The grid will perform well during this event."

Gleeson credited the projected performance to legislation passed since 2021 and "historic investments" made by both power generating facilities and transmission owners to weatherize infrastructure.

Officials clarified that while the statewide grid is expected to remain operational, localized outages are still possible. Freezing rain and ice can weigh down power lines or cause tree branches to snap, cutting power to individual homes or neighborhoods. Abbott noted that local utility providers have spent years on "vegetation management" to trim back trees and have pre-staged crews to repair local lines quickly.

The governor also highlighted an "abundance" of natural gas supplies, stating that power generators have secured additional fuel sources to prevent the shortages that plagued the state in years past.

Travel and rescue operations

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has already begun pre-treating major roadways, though Abbott warned that no amount of treatment can make roads perfectly safe in ultra-cold temperatures with precipitation.

"Do not be on the road unless you have to be on the road," Abbott said, specifically warning drivers to stay clear of road plows, which have been frequently struck in previous storms.

To assist those who do become stranded, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard have deployed extra crews. These teams are tasked with rescuing motorists, conducting welfare checks, and delivering food and water to those unable to leave their homes.

Statewide warming centers

Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the opening of warming centers across the state. These facilities will provide shelter, food, and water for residents who lose local power or lack adequate heating.

Abbott concluded by reiterating that the state is "acting right now" rather than waiting for the storm to arrive.

"We’re going to make it through this process," Abbott said. "The goal is to make it through with no life lost."

The backstory:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.

North Texas winter storm

An Extreme Cold Watch will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning in North Texas, where temperatures may not climb above freezing until Monday afternoon.

A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday, according to the NWS. Power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.

Central Texas winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for counties in Central Texas beginning Jan. 24 at 12 a.m. and lasting through Jan. 26 at 12 p.m.

The Arctic air is still scheduled to push through starting late Friday night and temperatures will be freezing from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning.

Wind chills will drop into single digit territory by Sunday morning.

Houston winter storm

A winter storm watch and an Extreme Cold Watch have been issued for several Houston area counties ahead of the Arctic blast.

The winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon for counties including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Chambers, Wharton and Liberty.

Rain will change over to freezing rain/sleet as cold air arrives. Total ice accumulations between 1/10th and 3/10th of an inch are possible.