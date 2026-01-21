ERCOT issues Weather Watch as Texas power grid faces winter storm

article

The Brief ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for January 24–27 due to forecasted sub-freezing temperatures and potential freezing rain. Grid conditions are expected to remain normal, though high demand and lower reserves are possible during the cold snap. Texans can reduce electricity use during peak hours to help maintain grid stability as a precautionary measure.



What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

What we know:

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification that is between three and five days ahead of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and a possibility for lower reserves.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and there is no current expectation of an energy emergency, but ERCOT officials tell Texans that reducing electricity use, during peak demand times, can help save and lower demand on the grid.

What you can do:

Texans are encouraged to continue to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.ERCOT is encouraging Texans to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) .

Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com and subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts , which are not sent through TXANS notifications, and download the ERCOT mobile app for additional notifications: iOS | Android .

ERCOT also recommends reducing electric use during peak demand times. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage .