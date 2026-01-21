Texas winter weather: Drivers should prepare for icy roads, dangerous travel conditions

The Brief Texas is preparing for an arctic blast heading this way Officials warn that icy roads could create dangerous travel conditions Crews are treating roadways to reduce hazardous driving conditions



Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this weekend, and with rain in the forecast, officials warn that icy roads could create dangerous travel conditions.

The Texas Department of Transportation has increased its crew presence ahead of the winter weather threat.

Now, crews are treating roadways to reduce hazardous driving conditions.

"It's best to stay home and even at your house just to stay inside because not only are roadways slippery when there's icy weather, but also your sidewalks, steps, things like that around your home," said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesman for AAA Texas.

State officials strongly recommend staying off the roads, if possible. Drivers who must travel should avoid elevated areas such as bridges, overpasses, and ramps, which freeze first.

Motorists should fill their gas tanks before the weather arrives.

"When the temperature gets that cold, if you have less than half a tank of fuel in your vehicle, it can cause your fuel line to freeze up; it could cause parts to become damaged within your fuel compartment," Armbruster said.

Safety experts advise drivers to slow down, increase following distance, and stop farther back than usual at intersections and traffic lights.

"In Texas, you have a lot of drivers who think 'I've got a big truck or an SUV that can handle it.' The thing is that four-wheel drive helps you go. It doesn't help you stop," Armbruster said.

Drivers should take their time and slow down. If a vehicle begins to lose traction, experts recommend taking his feet off the pedals and steering in the direction the car is moving until control is regained.

"If you do nothing else, it's essential to make sure that you have warm blankets, hats, gloves, extra layers, as if you were going to be standing outside in the elements, because if you have a roadside emergency, and you don't have power, you're not going to have heat," Armbruster said.

Emergency response times are expected to be slower than normal during the winter weather event.