The fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2022, according to new report
In Texas, the highways are huge and drivers like to go fast. It is one of the reasons that Texas tends to rank highly among the country's traffic-related fatalities and speed-related crashes.
Drive.com requested a list of every ticket for drivers going faster than 120 mph handed out by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in 2022 and found the times when drivers were going the fastest.
Overall, 25 drivers were pulled over after 140 mph or more. 67 more caught traveling in the 130s.
5 of the 10 fastest speeders were caught in North Texas.
The full list from Drive.com includes comments from troopers who made the stop and traffic conditions at the time.
Fastest Speeding Tickets from Texas DPS in 2022
1. 201 mph in a 75 mph zone
Location: I-10 in Gonzales County
Date: December 24, 10:49am
Vehicle: 2018 Dodge Charger
2. 155 mph in a 70 mph zone
Location: Sam Rayburn Tollway in Collin County
Date: June 19, 7:26pm
Vehicle: 2022 Yamaha YZF
3. 150 mph in a 75 mph zone
Location: I-69C in Hidalgo County
Date: February 21, 10:15pm
Vehicle: 2015 Dodge Charger
4. 150 mph in a 65 mph zone
Location: SH-228 in Brazoria County
Date: July 2, 1:55am
Vehicle: 2016 Yamaha YZF
5. 150 mph in a 70 mph zone
Location: President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas County
Date: October 31, 10:20pm
Vehicle: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
6. 148 mph in a 55 mph zone
Location: FM-723 in Fort Bend County
Date: December 18, 12:12am
Vehicle: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
7. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone
Location: US-180 in Parker County
Date: March 13, 1:14pm
Vehicle: 2012 Yamaha R1
8. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone
Location: Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County
Date: April 15, 7:32pm
Vehicle: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
9. 147 mph in a 75 mph zone
Location: I-635 Express Tunnel in Dallas County
Date: December 4, 10:07am
Vehicle: Infiniti G35
10. 146 mph in a 65 mph zone
Location: I-369 in Bowie County
Date: September 2, 3:22pm
Vehicle: 2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R