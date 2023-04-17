The fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2022, according to new report

In Texas, the highways are huge and drivers like to go fast. It is one of the reasons that Texas tends to rank highly among the country's traffic-related fatalities and speed-related crashes.

Drive.com requested a list of every ticket for drivers going faster than 120 mph handed out by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in 2022 and found the times when drivers were going the fastest.

Overall, 25 drivers were pulled over after 140 mph or more. 67 more caught traveling in the 130s.

5 of the 10 fastest speeders were caught in North Texas.

The full list from Drive.com includes comments from troopers who made the stop and traffic conditions at the time.

Fastest Speeding Tickets from Texas DPS in 2022

1. 201 mph in a 75 mph zone

Location: I-10 in Gonzales County

Date: December 24, 10:49am

Vehicle: 2018 Dodge Charger

2. 155 mph in a 70 mph zone

Location: Sam Rayburn Tollway in Collin County

Date: June 19, 7:26pm

Vehicle: 2022 Yamaha YZF

3. 150 mph in a 75 mph zone

Location: I-69C in Hidalgo County

Date: February 21, 10:15pm

Vehicle: 2015 Dodge Charger

4. 150 mph in a 65 mph zone

Location: SH-228 in Brazoria County

Date: July 2, 1:55am

Vehicle: 2016 Yamaha YZF

5. 150 mph in a 70 mph zone

Location: President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas County

Date: October 31, 10:20pm

Vehicle: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

6. 148 mph in a 55 mph zone

Location: FM-723 in Fort Bend County

Date: December 18, 12:12am

Vehicle: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette

7. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone

Location: US-180 in Parker County

Date: March 13, 1:14pm

Vehicle: 2012 Yamaha R1

8. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone

Location: Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County

Date: April 15, 7:32pm

Vehicle: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette

9. 147 mph in a 75 mph zone

Location: I-635 Express Tunnel in Dallas County

Date: December 4, 10:07am

Vehicle: Infiniti G35

10. 146 mph in a 65 mph zone

Location: I-369 in Bowie County

Date: September 2, 3:22pm

Vehicle: 2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R