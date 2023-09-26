Modern phone etiquette: Can Apple save the voicemail? Do we even want them to?

"For most Americans, we've largely fallen out of the habit of leaving voicemail." — Thomas "Mr. Manners" Farley

There are only a few times today when most of us aren't glued to our phones.

"Two times of the day," explained one New Yorker. "When I take my shower and when I'm sleeping."

Our means to communicate today are endless. We've got phone calls, text messages, Zooms, Teams, Facetime; you name it.

Connecting with others is easier than ever, but which option you use, depending on the person, could determine whether that response is sweet or sour.

"We're seeing, of course, a lot more texting, a lot more emailing, and a lot less phone calling," said Thomas Farley, known as Mr. Manners.

Farley knows what's acceptable and what's not.

Years ago, our answering machines screened our calls, and our voicemails were the sole backup to that breakthrough.

Newer iPhones have revamped the voicemail making them broader: The traditional way, the transcript or a voicemail video.

"We now have the ability to do that which is going to be interesting because I think for most Americans, we've largely fallen out of the habit of leaving voicemail and, for many of us, listening to voicemails," Farley told FOX 5.

The majority of people, regardless of the options, would rather bypass calling altogether without warning, of course.

"The ability to text people and say 'Hey, would love to chat, when's a good time?' I think this is one of the most mannerly things we can do," Farley offered.

RELATED: Apple to move from Lightning charger to USB-C format for iPhones

Days of cold calling are a thing of the past. In fact, some saying they find it kind of rude.

"It's an annoyance. I find it annoying because I'm so busy," shared another New Yorker.

We've gathered a rule of thumb: The same people who would reach out to you in case of an emergency are the same people you could possibly reach out to without that announcement via text, but the safest thing to do is to just text first.