Things to do in Austin this weekend: July 7 to 9

Looking for some fun stuff to do this weekend? We've got the scoop.

From a summer musical and outdoor concert series to a 94th birthday bash and popular local festival -- here's the FOX 7 Weekend.

Matilda the Musical: Through August 12

The 64th Zilker Summer Musical, "Matilda the Musical", is now showing at Zilker Hillside Theatre through August 12.

Matilda tells the inspiring story of a young girl who dreams of a better life beyond her school and mean headmistress who loves to think up new punishments for her and her schoolmates.

Showtimes are Thursdays through Sundays at 8:15 p.m. each night.

Admission is free.

RTX Austin 2023: July 7 to 9

Rooster Teeth presents RTX Austin 2023!

It’s at the Austin Convention Center Friday through Sunday.

This year’s theme is "summer camp" and features all kinds of live shows, panels, talent experiences, evening events, attractions, mini golf, an escape room, and video games.

Festival-goers can also participate in a huge scavenger hunt and get exclusive merchandise.

For more information on events and tickets, go to roosterteeth.com.

Outside the City Limits: July 8

Vista Brewing in Driftwood hosts its Outside the City Limits summer concert series Saturday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening under the stars in the Hill Country with live music, craft beer, local food, Texas wine, small batch craft ice cream, and a pop-up market.

This week’s featured music artist is Jordan Matthew Young.

Admission is free.

Bob Bullock Birthday Bash: July 9

The Bullock Texas State History Museum presents the Bob Bullock Birthday Bash, celebrating the museum namesake’s 94th birthday.

It's Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event-goers can enjoy free admission to museum exhibits, including access to all galleries and the Harmon and Harriet Kelley collection of African American art: works on paper.

There are also interactive activities for all ages from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., plus games, a photo booth, storytime and some sweet treats.

For more information, go to thestoryoftexas.com.

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park: Sunday nights

Austin Symphony Orchestra’s Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park are back, Sunday nights, in front of the Long Center city terrace.

Each week a different musical ensemble performs a variety of classical and pops selections.

This weekend you catch the string quartet starting at 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and blanket to enjoy the night.

Admission is free.