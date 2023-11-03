Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Austin this weekend: November 3 to 5

There's plenty going on this weekend in Austin, including food festivals, an art trail, and a Dia de los Muertos celebration. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas - The weather's warming up, so it's the perfect time to enjoy some weekend fun.

Wurstfest: Nov. 3 to 12

Celebrate German culture at one of the area’s most popular events – Wurstfest!

The annual festival at Landa Park in New Braunfels, kicks off Friday and runs through November 12. 

You can enjoy plenty of German food, music and dancing, carnival rides and games. 

Tickets are $20 to $25 per day.

For more information on tickets, parking, and a full schedule of events, go to wurstfest.com. 

Austin Food & Wine Festival returns

Top culinary talent from around Texas will take over Auditorium Shores this weekend for the Austin Food & Wine Festival. The annual event celebrates food, wine and spirits with chef demos and tasting sessions. FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has details.

Travis Heights Art Trail: Nov. 4 & 5

The 21st annual Travis Heights Art Trail is back Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The interactive art event is a walkable tour in the historic Travis Heights neighborhood in South Austin. 

It features arts and crafts from more than 35 local artists and the non-profits Art From the Streets and Adventures Academy. 

The event is free. 

You can find details at travisheightsarttrail.org.

Day of the Dead Festival returns Saturday

The Mexican American Cultural Center is hosting its 16th annual Day of the Dead Festival on Saturday. The Mexi-Ameri-Con Comic Con will also be part of the celebration alongside food trucks, vendors, and more. FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has details.

