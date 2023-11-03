Things to do in Austin this weekend: November 3 to 5

The weather's warming up, so it's the perfect time to enjoy some weekend fun.

There's plenty going on, including food festivals, an art trail, and a Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Wurstfest: Nov. 3 to 12

Celebrate German culture at one of the area’s most popular events – Wurstfest!

The annual festival at Landa Park in New Braunfels, kicks off Friday and runs through November 12.

You can enjoy plenty of German food, music and dancing, carnival rides and games.

Tickets are $20 to $25 per day.

For more information on tickets, parking, and a full schedule of events, go to wurstfest.com.

Austin Food and Wine Festival: Nov. 4 & 5

The Austin Food and Wine Festival is also Saturday and Sunday, at Auditorium Shores.

You can sample foods from some of the country’s top chefs and restaurants along with a wide selection of spirits, wines and brews.

Get tips for your home kitchen with the chef demos.

To find more information, go to austinfoodandwinefestival.com.

Travis Heights Art Trail: Nov. 4 & 5

The 21st annual Travis Heights Art Trail is back Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The interactive art event is a walkable tour in the historic Travis Heights neighborhood in South Austin.

It features arts and crafts from more than 35 local artists and the non-profits Art From the Streets and Adventures Academy.

The event is free.

You can find details at travisheightsarttrail.org.

Dia de los Muertos: Nov. 4

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Culture Center presents its 16th annual celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

Celebrate the lives of family, friends and ancestors Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pan American Recreation Center at 2100 East 3rd Street.

The free event features art, food, children’s activities, and a community altar.