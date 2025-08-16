Thousands gather at Texas Capitol to protest redistricting

The Brief Thousands gathered in Austin to protest redistricting ahead of a second special session. The first special legislative session ended Friday as Democrats' walkout denied a quorum. Governor Abbott immediately called a second session with a similar agenda.



Texas Democrats who oppose a controversial Republican-led redistricting plan appear to be shifting strategy from walkout to holding protest rallies.

Both sides of the political aisle have been accused of taking advantage of gerrymandering rules to get an advantage at the ballot box.

Texas Capitol redistricting protest

Over 200 protests in 34 states were scheduled to take place Saturday.

Thousands gathered at the Texas Capitol. Their message was clear — "Stop The Trump Takeover."

Protesters gathered in cities nationwide on Saturday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s policies.

What they're saying:

"We're going to keep fighting these maps, and we're going to carry that fight through November, when we're going to make sure that no matter how they draw those lines, we're going to send the trumps and the Abbots and the Paxton's to the dustbin of history where they belong," said U.S. Rep. Greg Casar.

Demonstrators focused on Republican plans to re-draw congressional maps.

Texas GOP redistricting push

The backstory:

It's a move designed to give the GOP more house seats.

Trump has backed the plan, which could hand Republicans a major advantage in next year’s midterm elections.

In response, Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state — blocking the quorum needed to bring the proposal to a vote.

"They are threatening to arrest us, they are threatening to bankrupt us, they are threatening to put us in prison because they are scared, they are panicking because they realize that if they are unable to win in the 2026 election and that's why they are trying to steal these seats in Texas," said former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

The Texas Democrats ran to states that had already redrawn their voting maps to reduce Republican chances at the ballot box in those states.

On Friday, with five members short of making quorum, the special session ended.

Gov. Greg Abbott shortly after called a second special session with similar agenda items ranging from flood relief funding to, of course, congressional redistricting.

"Every strategy is at play. Depends on when and whether the democrats show up. You know, they talk as though they're going to be showing up today or tomorrow. We'll wait and see. But we hold a lot more bullets in our belt that we will be ready to use if we need to," said Abbott.

Abbott said:

"Delinquent House Democrats ran away from their responsibility to pass crucial legislation to benefit the lives of Texans. Because of their dereliction of duty, Texas families and communities impacted by the catastrophic Fourth of July flooding have been delayed critical resources for relief and recovery.

"Numerous other bills to cut property taxes, support human trafficking survivors, eliminate the STAAR test, establish commonsense THC regulations, and many others have all been brought to a halt because Democrats refuse to show up for work. We will not back down from this fight. That's why I am calling them back today to finish the job. I will continue to use all necessary tools to ensure Texas delivers results for Texans."

"Another day, another dollar, as they say, thousands of dollars that are not going to flood victims and the people that need it most in Texas. And so it's sad that we find ourselves in this predicament," said state Rep. Eddie Morales.

What's next:

Speaker Burrows said he wants to declare sine die for special session two before Labor Day.