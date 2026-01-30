School lockdown lifted after threat at New Braunfels middle school

The Brief Lockdown at Canyon Middle School lfited The lockdown was put in place after a report of a threat



A report of a threat at Canyon Middle School prompted a lockdown that has now been lifted.

The backstory:

Comal Independent School District says that the lockdown began at around 9:10 a.m.

The New Braunfels Police Department says a report of a threat prompted a heavy police presence by multiple law enforcement agencies.

What we know:

CISD say students and staff are safe inside classrooms with doors locked following lockdown procedures,

Officials say local law enforcement officials were on campus and in the building evaluating the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

CISD reported that the lockdown was lifted at 12:07 p.m. and that "all clear" was given.

What's next:

For reunification, parents and guardians will need to go to the entrance of Canyon Middle School.

Students are being provided with box lunches.

CISD says in order to pick up a student, parents and guardians MUST have a photo ID and be listed in Skyward as eligible to pick up the student.

You will only be able to pick up your student.

After arriving on campus, follow directions from law enforcement and school administrators for an orderly reunification.

Students who are unable to be picked up will resume the school day on a regular schedule.