Threat prompts extra security at Bowie High School
AUSTIN, Texas - There are extra officers on campus at Bowie High School Friday after officials were informed of a social media threat against the campus.
In a letter to parents, Principal Mark Robinson said the person who made the threat is now in Austin ISD Police custody.
"The person did not have access to weapons, and our campus was and remains safe," Robinson said.
The school decided to increase police presence out of an abundance of caution.