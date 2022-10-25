Possible tornado touches down as severe storms leave damage in Williamson County

Some residents in Williamson County are cleaning up after severe storms swept through the area.

A possible tornado was reported to have touched down near Jarrell.

Chief Ron Stewart with Williamson County ESD 5 says an 8 x 8 section of the roof of their station building was pulled out. Five of the six garage doors also sustained damage.

Three crews and ambulances work in the building and five people were inside when the weather hit.

Photo courtesy Lisa Monahan of Meso Mamas ( Lisa Monahan of Meso Mamas)

Stewart says his crews were actually responding to a call when the damage happened.

Other damage included a semi that was overturned. The driver was not seriously hurt.

Some people were without power as well.

Marble Falls ISD and Jarrell ISD are on a two-hour delay today due to power outages.