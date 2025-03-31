Man stole Lego sets from Toy Joy, threatened to shoot employee: APD

article

The Brief A man stole several Lego building sets from Toy Joy in North Austin and threatened to shoot an employee who tried to stop him. APD has released photos and a description of the suspect. Detectives are also seeking doorbell or surveillance video from residents and businesses of that night.



The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say stole several Lego sets from a North Austin toy store and threatened to shoot an employee.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. on March 6 at the Toy Joy store on Burnet Road.

A man stole several boxes of Lego building sets, and police say when an employee tried to stop him, he threatened to shoot them.

The suspect then fled on foot and headed north on Adams Avenue. Preliminary video from area businesses shows the suspect leaving through the residential neighborhood behind the store.

The suspect

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

What we know:

Austin police have released photos and a description of the suspect.

He is described as a Middle Eastern male between 30 and 40 years old and between 5'7" to 5'8" tall with a medium build. He also has black hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black mid-length leather jacket, black jeans or pants, and black shoes.

What you can do:

Robbery detectives are asking anyone with doorbell or surveillance video to check for footage of the suspect leaving through the neighborhood surrounding Adams and Ulrich avenues that night.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.