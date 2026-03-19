Traffic alert: Northbound I-35 mainlanes in South Austin to be closed

The Brief TxDOT says NB I-35 lanes in South Austin will be closed on Sat. March 21 The area is Slaughter Lane to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard It's part of the work on the I-35 Capital Express South project elevated managed lanes



The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the northbound I-35 mainlanes in South Austin on March 21.

Timeline:

The closure is happening at NB I-35 from Slaughter Lane to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard on Saturday, March 21 from midnight to 9 a.m.

Why you should care:

Drivers on northbound I-35 will use exit 228, continue through the SH 71 intersection and use the next entrance ramp for I-35.



To eastbound SH 71/Ben White Boulevard: Drivers will take Exit 228, continue along the northbound I-35 frontage road and turn right at Ben White Boulevard.

To westbound SH 71/Ben White Boulevard: Drivers will take Exit 228, continue along the northbound I-35 frontage road and turn left at Ben White Boulevard.

Drivers should remain alert, follow signs and expect delays.

The backstory:

The closure is for work on the I-35 Capital Express South project elevated managed lanes.