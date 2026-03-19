Traffic alert: Northbound I-35 mainlanes in South Austin to be closed
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the northbound I-35 mainlanes in South Austin on March 21.
Timeline:
The closure is happening at NB I-35 from Slaughter Lane to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard on Saturday, March 21 from midnight to 9 a.m.
Why you should care:
Drivers on northbound I-35 will use exit 228, continue through the SH 71 intersection and use the next entrance ramp for I-35.
To eastbound SH 71/Ben White Boulevard: Drivers will take Exit 228, continue along the northbound I-35 frontage road and turn right at Ben White Boulevard.
To westbound SH 71/Ben White Boulevard: Drivers will take Exit 228, continue along the northbound I-35 frontage road and turn left at Ben White Boulevard.
Drivers should remain alert, follow signs and expect delays.
The backstory:
The closure is for work on the I-35 Capital Express South project elevated managed lanes.
The Source: Information from Texas Department of Transportation.