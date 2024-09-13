Train runs over man laying on track in Bastrop County

The Brief Train runs over man laying on tracks in Bastrop County Man identified as 26-year-old Tyron Jones



The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a train ran over a man who was laying on the tracks.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Tyron Jones.

The incident happened at around 1:03 a.m. on train tracks located behind the Zoo Mart at 1186 State Highway 95.

Officials say that Jones and another person were on the track but while the other person ran off, Jones remained and was run over by a Union Pacific train.

It's not clear why Jones did not leave.

Union Pacific and the BCSO are conducting separate investigations into the incident.