Travel scams increase during the summer, Better Business Bureau warns

The Better Business Bureau says as Texans plan summer travel adventures with friends and family, they should be aware that there are scammers out there looking to take advantage.

In the first four months of 2022, Americans have lost over $230,000 to travel scams across the nation, according to reports submitted to BBB Scam Tracker. Last year, consumers reported almost $350,000 lost to travel scams from May through July, accounting for over one-third (33.5%) of all money lost to travel scams in 2021.

Top reported travel scams include:

Vacation rental con. These con artists lure in vacationers with the promise of low fees and great amenities. The "owner" creates a false sense of urgency – such as telling potential clients that another vacationer is interested in the rental – to get payment up before doing sufficient research or questioning the legitimacy of the ad.

"Free" vacation scams. When a cruise or travel company advertises a vacation as "free," it does not necessarily mean the trip is without cost or restrictions. Watch out for add-on fees for air transportation to the port, port charges, taxes, tips, and other undisclosed fees.

Hotel scams . When staying in a hotel, beware of scammers who use various techniques to obtain credit card information, including fake front desk calls, "free" wi-fi connections, and fake food delivery.

Third-party booking site scams . If you book your airfare, hotel, or other travel through a third-party website, be sure to use caution. BBB Scam Tracker continues to receive reports of scammers pretending to be online airline ticket brokers. In the most common version of the scam, travelers pay with a credit card and, shortly after making the payment, receive a call from the company asking to verify their name, address, banking information, or other personal details – something a legitimate company would never do.

Timeshare reselling cons. A timeshare owner looking to sell gets a call from someone claiming to be a real estate broker or agent. These scammers claim to specialize in timeshare resales and promise they have buyers ready to purchase. To secure this service, the scammer pressures the target into paying an upfront fee. The timeshare owner pays up, but the reselling agent never delivers.

To avoid getting scammed, the BBB recommends following these guidelines:

Get trip details in writing. Before making a final payment, get all the details of the trip in writing. This should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, and names of the airlines and hotels. Also, review and keep a copy of the airline’s and hotel’s cancellation and refund policies and the cancellation policies of the travel agency or booking site used.

"Too good to be true" deals . As is common in various scams, if the deal or discount seems to be too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers often use this tactic to lure in potential victims and use aggressive "limited time" language to entice travelers to pay before they can research the business.

Avoid wiring money or using a prepaid debit card . These payments are the same as sending cash. Once the money is sent, there is no way to get it back. By paying with a credit card, charges can be disputed and dramatically limit liability from a fraudulent purchase.

Call the rental owner . If you are not using a service that verifies properties and owners, do not negotiate a rental solely by email. Many scammers don’t live locally. Speaking with the owner on the phone, asking detailed questions about the property and local attractions will clarify if the listing is genuine. An owner with vague answers is a clear red flag.

Unsolicited offers. Be particularly cautious if you "win" a free trip without entering a contest or sweepstakes. This is especially true if the offer is time-sensitive and requires the consumer to accept and pay for the offer immediately or risk it going to another "winner." Check the official website of the company the offer is originating from to verify that it is legitimate.

"The rate of travel scams generally increases during the summer months," said Heather Massey, vice president of communications for Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas, in a news release.

"Spontaneous traveling can be a lot of fun – but it is important that travelers spend the time to research their lodging arrangements, rentals, and any deals or discounts that they are offered by a business and do not allow a sense of urgency to rush them through the decision-making process," Massey adds.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter