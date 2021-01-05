Travis Co. commissioners get update on COVID-19 data, vaccine distribution

The Travis County Commissioners Court is getting its weekly update from Austin Public Health about the latest on the coronavirus and it will also be getting information about vaccine distribution in the area.

The update at the commissioners court meeting is scheduled to begin at around 10 a.m. (CT) It will be streamed here and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

Today's update comes after local black leaders, Austin City Council member Natasha-Harper Madison, Manor Mayor Larry Wallace, Pflugerville council member Rudy Metayer, Representative Sheryl Cole, and Commissioner Jeff Travillion are all expressing concern over the vaccine rollout. They said as it phases in, certain communities in the region are not providing equal access to the life-saving vaccine.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

____

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK