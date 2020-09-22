Travis County breaks voter registration record ahead of November election

Despite the pandemic, Travis County has already shattered its voter registration record. Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant said this month more than 57,000 eligible voters joined the county’s voter roll.

At the height of the pandemic registration numbers fell, as libraries and city offices closed. Valerie DeBill, a volunteer deputy registrar with the League of Women Voters said volunteers had to get creative.

Members registered people at PPE events, placed signs in their front yards, and set-up drive-thru events. “We went from registering thousands of people a month to zero, practically overnight,” said DeBill.

On National Voter Registration Day LWV set up a drive-thru registration event outside of the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar. By noon cars were rolling in with people eager to vote.

Ethan Naranjo and Adolfo Lopez were pleased with the quick process. “It seems pretty safe,” said Lopez. “It was pretty fast, you don’t have to wait in the line.”

Travis County also focused its efforts online by teaming up with the UT Longhorns to encourage students to join the voter rolls. "Texas Longhorns are registered to vote and we want you to join our team,” said Longhorns Coach Tom Herman.

October 5th is the deadline to register to vote. There will be a bunch of events leading up to October 5th, the county tax offices will have their doors open till midnight to register last-minute eligible voters.

To check your registration or fill out a registration form to mail in, click here.

