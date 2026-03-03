Woman killed in Travis County shooting; suspect in hospital
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman is dead after a shooting in Travis County on Tuesday.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is in the hospital.
What we know:
According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, around 11:27 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Secure Lane.
When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A woman in her 60s was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a man was found with one gunshot wound.
The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office said the man was also identified as the suspect. The two were relatives.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from the Travis County Sheriff's Office