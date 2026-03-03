Woman killed in Travis County shooting; suspect in hospital

The Brief Travis County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting A woman in her 60s died at the scene The suspect also had a gunshot wound, and is now in the hospital



A woman is dead after a shooting in Travis County on Tuesday.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is in the hospital.

What we know:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, around 11:27 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Secure Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A woman in her 60s was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a man was found with one gunshot wound.

The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said the man was also identified as the suspect. The two were relatives.

This is an ongoing investigation.