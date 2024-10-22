Travis County early voting hours, locations

Early voting is now underway across Texas and runs through November 1.

The timing for early voting can change depending on the day and county.

Travis County Early Voting Hours

Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Travis County Early Voting Locations

More Travis County Voting Info

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.