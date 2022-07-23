Travis County officials hold second "Expunction Expo"

Travis County officials are holding a second Expunction Expo to help residents clear their criminal records.

260 prequalified county residents received an invitation to attend the expo Saturday, which is being held by the Travis County District Attorney, County Attorney, District Clerk and Law Library.

As part of the expo, each resident are paired with volunteer attorneys with the Law Library, Public Defender's Office, and Juvenile Public Defender's Office to help them file the necessary paperwork to clear their records.

The county says that these cases may include instances in which someone was arrested but was never charged or indicted or, in some cases, if a criminal charge was dismissed or a person was acquitted, pardoned, or completed a diversion program. These cases can still appear on a person’s criminal background check without an expunction. Residents who successfully complete the expunction process will improve their access to jobs, financial services and assistance, and housing.

This is the third expunction expo held in the county since February 2020.

In the first expo in 2020, the county says officials and community partners were able to help 241 individuals and expunged 400 offenses. In the second expo, held on June 11, officials helped 150 residents begin the process of clearing their criminal records.