Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office asks for help identifying suspect in arson investigation

The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect and the suspect's vehicle in connection with an arson investigation.

What we know:

The county said on Wednesday, Jan. 8, around 8:30 p.m., fire marshals responded to a vehicle fire in the 9000 block of Decker Lane.

After investigating the scene, they determined someone intentionally set the fire.

Investigators are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or vehicle to come forward.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with a mustache, about 130–160 pounds, about 5'6, and was wearing black Nike Air Force One shoes.

The vehicle was described as a silver or champagne colored 2002 to 2010 Toyota 4Runner with a roof rack, running boards, and a hood scoop on the front of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.