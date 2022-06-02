Travis County inmate dies at local hospital: TCSO

An inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex has died at a local hospital, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO said 41-year-old Rene Ruiz reported not feeling well on June 1 and after an evaluation, transported to a local hospital about 3:43 p.m.

Ruiz was later pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

TCSO says an investigation is underway by its Internal Affairs Unit and Criminal Investigations Division, the Round Rock Police Department and the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy has been conducted and the final report is pending, says TCSO.

Ruiz was booked into custody on May 28 for a parole violation charge.