Travis County jury convicts man for aggravated assault of a child

A Travis County jury convicted a man for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Travis County District Attorney's Office, Michael Johnson, 36, was arrested and charged with indecency of a child by contact on July 5, 2018 in connection with the offense that took place in 2014 or 2015.

Johnson was indicted on Sept. 14, 2018, with aggravated assault of a child.

On Tuesday, April 15, a jury returned a guilty verdict.

"Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim in this case and their family."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter