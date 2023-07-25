Travis County jury convicts man of terroristic threats against peace officer

A Travis County jury convicted a man on two counts of terroristic threat against a peace officer.

The Lago Vista Police Department received warrants for 39-year-old Kyle Taylor’s arrest on Sept. 8, 2022, for the offenses that took place on Sept. 7, 2022. Taylor was later arrested in January 2023.

Kyle Taylor, 39.

On Wednesday, July 19, a Travis County jury convicted Taylor of two counts of terroristic threat against a peace officer.

"Our office takes incredibly seriously any threats made to our law enforcement officers in Travis County," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We thank and commend Lago Vista Police Sergeant Jerome Brooks and Officer Robert Quick for their bravery and courage in calmly de-escalating a dangerous situation to avoid any loss of life or physical harm to anyone."