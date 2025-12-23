Travis County residents can recycle Christmas trees at 5 drop-off locations

The Brief There are five free drop-off locations to recycle Christmas trees in Travis County Drop-off locations will be available Friday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Travis County residents can recycle their Christmas trees at several drop-off locations.

What we know:

Drop-off locations will be available Friday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The five free drop off locations are listed below:

West Service Center (WSC)4501 FM 620Austin, TX 78732

Del Valle Adult Softball Complex3614 FM 973, Del Valle, TX 78617

Northeast Metro Park15500 Sun Light Near Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Citizen Collection Center2625 Woodall Drive, Leander, TX 78613

East Service Center (ESC)6011 Blue Bluff Rd. Austin, TX 78724

The free drop-off service is for residents only.

If you do drop off a Christmas tree, you must follow the following disposal requirements listed below:

Only natural trees are accepted (no plastic/artificial trees)

Remove all ornaments, decorations, lights, and tree stands (including wooden blocks)

Remove all nails, screws, staples, wire, and metal

Trees sprayed with flocking or artificial snow are not accepted

Do not place the tree in a tree bag or any plastic bag

Netting or rope wrapped around tree is not accepted

Trees taller than 6 ft. must be cut in half

For more information on the service, click here.

Other recycling options

City of Austin residents can recycle their Christmas trees by leaving them at the curb on composting or yard trimming collection days.

All other residents can drop off trees at the five Travis County locations or at Zilker Park. For more information on Zilker Park drop-offs, click here.

Holiday lights can also be recycled. Travis County residents can take their non-working lights to the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center located at 2514 Business Center Dr. For more information, click here.