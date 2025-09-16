Travis County increases tax rate for flood recovery

The Brief Travis County commissioners have approved an 8-percent tax rate increase to help with flood recovery For the average homeowner, that is about a $200 increase A lawsuit has been proposed with a Lago Vista city council member and a former Austin mayoral candidate as plaintiffs



Travis County property taxes are going up.

Commissioners Court has approved a tax rate increase to eight percent to help with flood recovery.

What we know:

For the average homeowner, that's about a $200 increase. Commissioners were allowed to raise it that high because a disaster was declared.

"What we wanted to do was make certain that, one, we're meeting the needs of the community that were affected, and two, making certain we're doing everything we can to help prevent any future deaths or damages," Hector Nieto, director of the public information office for Travis County, said.

He says the county has already put $21 million towards flood response.

"We expect those costs to continue rising. That's why today's tax rate that went up to 8% allows us to do that and address those needs," Nieto said.

The other side:

Bill Aleshire, an Austin attorney, opposes the increase.

"It's illegal and unwise. It's unnecessary. It is just one more added wave of the tsunami of tax increases and cost of living increases families in Austin are going to be faced with this year, and I'm really disappointed in the Travis County Commissioner's Court. They were advised that the Attorney General has been asked whether or not what they did is legal, and I asked them just to wait and get that opinion which has been requested to be made on an expedited basis. They didn't do that, so they're going to get sued," he said.

He says Lago Vista Council Member Shane Saum and former Austin mayoral candidate Jeff Bowen, both taxpayers in Travis County, are going to be plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

What's next:

The Travis Central Appraisal District has been out telling people about disaster-related tax exemptions.

As for the Sandy Creek Bridge, the county is still working on it. Repairs began a couple of weeks ago with the plan to reopen it 30 to 45 days from when they began.

"We are hoping to get that Sandy Creek Bridge open as soon as possible," Nieto said.

Commissioners Court will approve the budget in the upcoming meeting.