Travis County withholds grant funds for Tesla due to partial non-compliance in contract

The Brief Travis County is withholding nine percent of grant funds for Tesla Five years ago, the county entered a contract with Tesla. It included job creation requirements and investments in infrastructure, green spaces, and schools Tesla neighbors and county leaders said all investments are not aligned with community priorities



Travis County is withholding nine percent of grant funds for Tesla due to partial non-compliance with their deal.

The county entered a contract five years ago to attract Tesla's headquarters and Gigafactory to move to Austin.

It included job creation requirements and investments in infrastructure, green spaces, and schools. In exchange, Elon Musk's company gets large tax breaks.

What we know:

Travis County said at the end of 2022, Tesla made about $6 billion worth of investments. The company has exceeded job creation expectations, and Del Valle ISD has benefited from new technical programs and partnerships.

But Tesla neighbors and county leaders said all investments are not aligned with community priorities.

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Tesla provided some incomplete documents, leading to the partial non-compliance.

One of the issues is the extension of Harold Green Road. The road was funded by voters through a 2017 bond proposition.

Tesla agreed to design and construct an alternative to that project, but that still hasn't happened.

Another project is building green spaces along the Colorado River.

A previous deal with Tesla resulted in the reforestation of two acres along the Central Texas Flood Plain.

Looking ahead, the director of Tree Folks said it has a pending deal with Tesla to plant more trees in impacted flood areas.