Austin Japanese Punk Band Peelander-Z injured in New Mexico tour van crash

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The Brief Austin-based Japanese punk band Peelander-Z is recovering in the hospital after a severe vehicle crash in New Mexico during their spring tour. All three band members suffered serious injuries, including fractures to the spine, pelvis, and skull, but are currently alert. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation because none of the members remember the crash.



An Austin-based Japanese punk band is recovering after a severe vehicle crash in New Mexico while traveling to a tour stop in Albuquerque, according to an update posted by the group's agent, Brad Raffenaud.

Peelander-Z involved in major New Mexico wreck

What we know:

Peelander-Z had just begun its spring tour when the wreck occurred on the second day of travel. The band had performed in Dallas the night before the crash.

Authorities are still investigating how the accident happened. According to the band’s update, none of the three members remembers the crash.

Band members hospitalized with serious injuries

Band member Kengo, known as "Yellow," remained hospitalized in stable condition but was experiencing significant pain. He has two broken vertebrae and several broken ribs, according to the update. The band said he has regained some alertness after previously being unresponsive and is able to move his fingers and toes, though he is unable to swallow.

Yumi, known as "Pink," underwent multiple surgeries and suffered a fractured pelvis and tibia. The band said she is alert and responding positively to treatment.

Another member, "Tiger," suffered a skull fracture and remains under observation for possible traumatic brain injury. The band said he is alert and could be discharged within the next few days if doctors determine he is healthy enough to leave the hospital.

It remains unclear when Yellow and Pink will be released.

Peelander-Z tour crash under investigation

What they're saying:

Raffenaud said its touring van was destroyed in the crash, and the condition of its musical equipment and merchandise remains uncertain.

According to the update, a sheriff’s deputy at the crash scene contacted a local concert promoter after seeing Peelander-Z merchandise scattered along the highway.

GoFundMe launched to help the band

What's next:

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover medical expenses and other losses related to the crash.