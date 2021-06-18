Travis County woman dies following crash into Bee Cave retention pond

A 72-year-old Travis County woman has died following a crash into a retention pond at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave.

The Bee Cave Police Department says officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Market Street and Galleria Circle just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle laying upside down on its roof in the retention pond. An officer entered the pond and found a woman inside but was unable to open the doors which were locked and partially sunk in the mud.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue crews were able to get her out of the vehicle and CPR was performed. The woman was transported to Baylor, Scott & White in Lakeway where she was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m.

Bee Cave police says that her name will be released once her next of kin have been notified.